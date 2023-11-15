Dashiell to address GCRW

The Grimes County Republican Women will hear from Toni Anne Dashiell, RNC National Committeewoman for Texas Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Dashiell has been active in politics, grassroots advocacy and leadership training for more than 50 years. Throughout her extensive career, she has made a significant impact on the Republican Party, empowering leaders and shaping political organizations. She was awarded the 2009 Ronald Reagan Leadership Award by the National Federation of Republican Women for her distinctive term as the President of the Texas Federation of Republican Women.

Her combined experiences as a grassroots leader and a leadership development trainer have given Toni Anne insight into developing political organizations and mobilizing teams of grassroots activists to accomplish their goals.

While she was president of TFRW, she mentored 165 local club presidents by instituting monthly conference calls and implemented the use of new media tools, including e-newsletters and social networking sites. During her tenure, the TFRW membership grew to more than 10,000 members. She helped mobilized TFRW’s members to support Voter I.D. legislation and the effort for election integrity that removed Texas from ERIC.

Anne was elected as the RNC National Committeewoman for Texas in 2013 and was reelected in 2016 and 2020. She has weekly TAD Talks to educate and inform the grassroots and party leadership. She also hosts weekly grassroots calls to connect the grassroots with policy experts and political insiders.

RSVP to President Mary Blackburn, GrimesCRW@gmail.com. Gentlemen are welcome to attend.