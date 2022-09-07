A day of remembrance and servanthood

Special to The Examiner

Two decades ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, many lost their lives to the 9/11 attacks. To honor the spirit of sacrifice made that day and the sacrifices that continue to be made by members of the armed forces and their families, we honor those heroes by uniting in service and volunteerism throughout our communities.

Beginning in 2002, family members who lost loved ones led the effort for an appropriate and fitting tribute to honor their loved ones and those who volunteered to serve our country in response to the tragedy. The leadership and efforts of these family members resulted in the legislative establishment of the Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, also “Patriot Day” in April 2009, AmeriCorps was charged with supporting this effort across the county.

Each year, AmeriCorps works with 9/11Day.org, grantees and partners, faithbased, local, and national organizations to expand volunteering to honor the sacrifice of the families affected by Sept. 11, 2001.

This year, the 9/11 Day of Service is Sunday, September 11. I would like to encourage fellow Navasotans to engage in service on this day and the days surrounding. Here are some ideas:

• Help someone complete a job application or application for a training program, resume writing, dress for success, interview skills. Call the local Workforce office 936-870-3614 or drop by 109 Rattler Drive (high school parking lot) Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.) Attn job seekers and employers-- get registered with Work In Texas!

• SIGN UP for Local Workforce Development Training--a week-long training session starting Oct. 24 thru Nov. 2. This training will provide YOU a basic understanding of industrial work, resulting in a Blinn College certificate. This will make one more hirable for local jobs such as: CDL, Carpentry, Construction, Electrical, Mechanics, Plumbing, HVAC and Welding. It is a wonderful opportunity to learn a skill that can help you find or advance your career. Call 936-825-6600 for details.

• Donate non-perishable food items to the Navasota Food Pantry/Christian Community Services, located on N. LaSalle St.

• Bring meals to homebound neighbors and consider signing up to be a regular volunteer driver-call the Grimes Health Resource Center, 936-870-4575 or visit Nancy or Lara at their office at the Grimes St Joseph Hospital www.GrimesHealthResourceCenter. com has many health and well-being resources available.

• Donate blood at the next drive.

• Bring unwanted, unused prescriptions to Navasota City Hall for disposal.

• Utilize your right as a citizen and VOTE in the next election.

• Remove graffiti from a building and paint a mural.

• Help create community green spaces by planting trees, grass, and flowers, especially in locations that may lack adequate green space. Keep Navasota Beautiful, a volunteer community commission has programs throughout the year. Call Erik at the City of Navasota for information, 936-825-6475.

• Help a neighbor in

need!

• Sign up to host a block party for National Night Out coming up October 18.

• Be a mentor or tutor to a local student

• Visit someone at a nursing care facility here

• See trash on the sidewalk or street, pick it up! and dispose where appropriate • Attend the church of your choice and serve the congregation & community, & pray for all our first responders

• Become a community volunteer & join one of the many non-profit community organizations, there’s so much satisfaction you can get from serving others!

• DONATE any amount to your favorite local community service organizations on Tuesday, October 18. See www.BrazosValleyGives. com.

• It doesn’t take much time or effort, the smallest thing can mean so much to someone else, even if it’s just thanking someone for what they do!

A “Patriot” defined, is one with a feeling of attachment and commitment to a country, nation, and community.