Daycare summer fun

ABOVE: I scream - you scream - we all scream - for ice cream! After a week of learning about how ice cream is made and doing lots of ice cream crafts, Creative Minds Childcare took a walk with the older children downtown to Martin’s Sweet Shop to enjoy Blue Bell Ice Cream. Courtesy photo

Local daycares are embracing summer with an array of fun activities for children. There’s not a better way to spend summer than cooling off with family. RIGHT: A Bright Beginning Daycare invited families to join them for a family fun day at Blue Bell Aquatic Center in Brenham. Courtesy photos

ABC Day School in Anderson is slithering through summer with an educational interactive learning experience. They hosted a learning zoo where the children learned about all sorts of animals including snakes and lizards. Courtesy photos