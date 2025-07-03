Time to readless than
Deceased person found in Iola house fire
July 03, 2025 - 16:06
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating an early morning fire in Iola where one person was found dead.
The fire was reported at 5:40 a.m., Thursday, June 3. at 7857 Sunbelt Road in Iola. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a deceased person was found in the home.
Additional details have not been released. The cause of the fire and the cause of death are still being investigated.