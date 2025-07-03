Deceased person found in Iola house fire

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating an early morning fire in Iola where one person was found dead.

The fire was reported at 5:40 a.m., Thursday, June 3. at 7857 Sunbelt Road in Iola. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a deceased person was found in the home.

Additional details have not been released. The cause of the fire and the cause of death are still being investigated.