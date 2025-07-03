Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Bulldog volleyball summer competition
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 16 hours ago
Last updated 16 hours ago
Read so far

Deceased person found in Iola house fire

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
July 03, 2025 - 16:06
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    COURTESY PHOTO BY KBTX

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating an early morning fire in Iola where one person was found dead. 

 

The fire was reported at 5:40 a.m., Thursday, June 3. at 7857 Sunbelt Road in Iola. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a deceased person was found in the home. 

 

Additional details have not been released. The cause of the fire and the cause of death are still being investigated.   

 

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025