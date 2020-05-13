Demolition ordered for fire damaged funeral home

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, May 11, observing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing among city staff and legal counsel with the media and public attending via Zoom.

A public hearing was held with no comments received against a repair or demolish order for structures at 1220 S. LaSalle. The defunct funeral home owned by Lonnie Turner, Jr., was severely damaged by fire March 2, and an adjacent structure is also in disrepair. According to Community Development Director Lupe Diosdado, Turner failed to respond to Navasota Police Department’s March 26 request to board up and secure the buildings.

An inspection was performed April 20 and the structure was cited for two violations: that it presents a danger to the public health, safety and welfare because of the extent of the fire damage, and because of its unsafe condition is conducive to harboring vermin, rats, mice and other disease carrying animals or insects.

Diosdado stated Turner said he didn’t have funds to demolish the structure.

Accompanying documents revealed that taxes had not been paid since 2011, with $25,002.39 outstanding as of May 4. Councilman Bernie Gessner pointed out that appraisal district records list the vacant property with a homestead exemption, representing “a significant tax break on school taxes.”

After the public hearing was closed, council approved a motion that the buildings should be abated by removal or demolishment. The owner will be required to demolish and remove debris within 30 days, clean and maintain the property within 30 days, and if the owner fails to do so, the City will demolish the property at City/taxpayer expense, placing a lien on the property to recover the cost.

Approximately 45 minutes after the public hearing was held, closed and the item addressed, Turner joined the meeting via Zoom. Due to Texas Open Meeting Act regulations, council was prohibited from answering his questions and he was advised to contact Diosdado.

Construction noise addressed

Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 931-20, amending Chapter 8 Offenses and Nuisances regarding general residential construction working hours. The amended ordinance allows general residential construction between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. only, a change from the previous 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and delivery and installation of concrete and other on-site materials between 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The ordinance also limits the operation of any equipment or moving, handling, stacking, or loading of any material that causes loud noises to the hours of 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and the use of air horns is prohibited inside residential neighborhoods except in case of an emergency.

Regarding loud music on the construction site, Inspector Jack Kelso said, “That’s a totally different issue that can be addressed by NPD.”

Pecan Lakes gas line agreement

City council approved a gas line installation agreement with Jim Hassell of J&H Navasota Development for Phase III of Pecan Lakes Estates.

City Manager Brad Stafford said, “He had asked if the City would assist him with some of the gas installation. At the same time the City asked him to loop the main gas line to come back from the subdivision and go east along SH 105 to connect back into Fairway Drive. He said he could do that loop for $8,000 and agreed to $400 per connection for some assistance to put more gas in the subdivision.”

The agreement sets the maximum paid per connection at $10,000 plus $8,000 upon completion of the loop. Hassell will also put the gas line in the right of way to be deeded to the City.

Motels get temporary relief

Finance Director Lance Hall said that with COVID-19 and social distancing policies, local motels “have been hit hard,” and had asked if the City could provide some relief. According to Hall, revisions to the ordinance reflecting current city operations were needed before moving ahead.

Approved was the first reading of Ordinance 929-20, amending Chapter 11, Taxation, Article 11.04 Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax changing the due date to the 20th of each month, replacing City Secretary with Finance Director and adding a 1% discount for early payment.

Council then approved the first reading of Ordinance 930-20 temporarily modifying the Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax payment schedule to read that first, second and third quarter taxes will be due Dec. 31, 2020.

A brief discussion was held about COVID-19’s impact on motel tax revenue and the budget, halfway through the budget year. Hall advised that of the $141,000 budgeted, $89,000 has been received from businesses that paid early, with the majority generated from the Texas Birthday Bash.

Stafford’s COVID-19 response

Stafford announced that the county’s 41st case confirmed Monday was not within the Navasota city limits and that the weekend spike was at the TDCJ unit. City Hall has opened, but precautions are taken with staff and visitors.

Mayor Bert Miller met with State Rep. Ben Leman last week and discussed improving the notification process between DSHS and city EMCs.

Other council action:

• Approved moving the May 25 city council meeting to Tuesday, May 26, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

• Approved consent agenda items that included minutes and expenditures for the month of April 2020 and the second readings of Ordinances 927-20 and 928-20.

Staff report:

• Received the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley second quarter report.

• Recognized Municipal Clerks Week, May 3-9.