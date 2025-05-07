Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Published 5 days ago
Last updated 5 days ago
Read so far

Deputy crashes en route to water rescue

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
May 07, 2025 - 15:45
News
ANDERSON — A Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after crashing his patrol vehicle into a tree Tuesday evening, May 6.

 

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said around 6:15 p.m. one of his deputies was responding to a call for a water rescue on CR 179 just north of Singleton. Sowell said the deputy was traveling on Texas 90 and hydroplaned as he approached CR 176. The vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into a tree.

 

Sowell said the deputy was transported to the hospital. He was released after several hours of observation including x–rays. The deputy sustained neck and muscle pain largely due to the impact from the airbag deployment.

 

Shiro and Anderson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the initial call for service which reportedly ended up being a stalled truck. No injuries were sustained in that incident.   

