Digging up bones

Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Plantation Lakes Sunday, May 3, when the owner discovered a human skull while working on the property.

The scene was secured overnight, and an extensive and thorough crime search was conducted Monday, May 4, by Grimes County Investigators and a Ranger from Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sowell stated a Forensic Anthropologist from the University of North Texas in Dallas confirmed the skull to be human.

Sowell stated the property owner recently purchased the property when he found the skull and immediately notified GCSO. Sowell said during the investigation, other remains from what is believed to be from the same person were also recovered. “They found a few other bones but nothing really concrete, like clothes or anything like that,” said Sowell.

In a press release issued by GCSO Tuesday, May 5, it was stated the remains were located in an area thick with underbrush and appear to have been there for several years.

The investigation is ongoing. Sowell said the remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in the Dallas area for identification and cause of death. “I spoke with a guy from that office and they are on a limited work schedule due to the coronavirus, so it may be a while,” said Sowell.

The press release stated the public is not in danger and foul play is not suspected at this time.