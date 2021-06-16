Disc golf comes to Navasota!

A request to install a disc golf course at August Horst Park received enthusiastic approval from all council members at the June 14 Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council. Council member Pattie Patterson was present via Zoom. Parks and Recreation board member David Lacour and professional disc golfer, B.J. Moody, made the presentation.

LaCour described disc golf as similar to regular golf but played with a disc similar to a Frisbee. According to Moody, disc golf is the fastest growing sport in the world.

The August Horst Park location will feature a putting green and a nine-hole course which will take about two hours to complete and will be listed on the worldwide directory for disc golf. The facility is considered ideal because it is already regularly maintained and has restrooms and parking.

The cost for installation is $5,500 of which $4,000 is being donated by the Evening Lions Club and others. The remaining $1,500 will come from the Voluntary Park Fund donations paid through utility users monthly bills. The account has approximately $40,000 available.

Responding to questions about impact to walkers, Moody said, “I designed the course to keep away from most of the walking paths. You’ll find that 90-100% of the people who play are very courteous.”

TAP grant gets OK

Council approved Resolution No. 692-21 supporting the City’s application to TxDOT’s 2021 Transportation Alternatives Call for Projects for the Brosig Avenue Pedestrian Improvements as well as Resolution No. 694-21 supporting the SH 105 (W. Washington Avenue) Segment B Pedestrian Improvements application.

The two projects were among three considered recently for grant funding but as the result of citizen feedback at city council and town hall meetings, proposed bike lanes and shared use paths were eliminated.

The Brosig project proposes to add sidewalks on the west side of Brosig with a new bridge and lighting over Cedar Creek. The project estimate is $741,160 of which the City’s match is $148,232, an amount anticipated to be covered by Transportation Development Credits.

The Washington Avenue Segment B project proposes to add 6-foot-wide sidewalks from Eighth Street to Third Street with a signalized pedestrian crossing at Fifth Street. The proposed new railroad crossing planking at Eighth Street would increase pedestrian safety. The project estimate is $1,009,019 with a match of $201,804 anticipated to be covered by Transportation Development Credits.

Smith parking permit approved

After a public hearing with no comments against, council approved Ordinance No. 964-21 for a conditional use permit application submitted by Smith Hotel owner, Stephen Scheve, for development of a parking facility at Tenth and Holland Street. Approval was contingent upon city council closing a section of right of way on Tenth Street, an item to be addressed at the June 28 meeting.

Scheve said, “We’re progressing with our plans for this parking lot because in order to entertain guests at the old P.A. Smith hotel, we have to provide a secure place for our guests to park where we hope no vandalism will occur.”

Scheve added, “We hope by the first of September to be housing guests.”

Water requests approved

In four separate votes, council approved expenditures related to water issues, beginning with awarding the bid for the fabrication and delivery of wastewater treatment plant twin clarifiers to Benningfield Steel Fabricators, LLC in the amount of $69,636.

Next, they approved Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $63,613 for the labor to install the new twin clarifiers at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. This increased the original contract from $375,639 to $439,252.

Council also approved a Professional Services Agreement with Bleyl Engineering in the amount of $39,000 for the Navasota Water Model. The last water model was created in 2012. The project includes preparing a water model, analyzing, and calibrating the water model for pressure and flow demands, updating the GIS Shapefiles and water model for the eight new developments since 2012, and presenting the results and recommended improvements to council.

Wrapping up water related items, council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 965-21, a budget amendment request to add $22,000 to Professional Fees in Water Production to enable completion of the modeling project and a fire hydrant repair/replacement project.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www. navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.

Other council action:

•Approved the City of Navasota to issue RFPs (Request for Proposal) for administrative services and RFQs (Request for Qualifications) for professional services for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

•Approved the Strategic Plan and Implementation Plan FY 2021-2022.

•Approved the appointments of B.J. Moody and Brandi Tejeda to the Parks and Recreation Board.

•Approved Resolution No. 695-21, review of the City of Navasota Investment Policy and Strategy and remove the 30% of portfolio limitation for Investment Pools.

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included minutes and expenditures for the month of May 2021 and the second reading of Ordinance No. 963-21, amending fire department fees.

Reports from City staff or City officials:

•Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink announced that the Navasota Foundation for Community Projects was awarded a $5,000 grant from the BVAA Foundation to conduct a downtown assessment with the Texas Downtown Association.

•Received a report on the activities of the Pretty City Committee.

•Parks and Recreation Specialist Colton Haffy announced that half of the newly hired lifeguards are trained, the pool is scheduled to open June 23 and there are plans for a water aerobics class.

•Contractor John Henry gave an update on the prep work for the CIP. 75% of the streets scheduled for work have been surveyed, and 85% of those have had their utilities verified. Work estimated to start end of year.