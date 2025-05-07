Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Disturbance on west side leads to two arrests

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
May 07, 2025 - 15:14
News
  Article Image Alt Text
    EXAMINER PHOTO BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon suspected of displaying firearms during a verbal disturbance.

 

Around 1:35 p.m., May 7, Navasota Police Department responded to FM 379 and Virginia Street in response to a 9–1–1 call reporting a verbal disturbance with two males displaying firearms. 

 

When officers arrived, witnesses pointed at the two males accused of having firearms. A foot pursuit ensued, and one male was apprehended immediately. Police recovered a stolen firearm on him. 

 

The second suspect was located and taken into custody several blocks away. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. 

 

Names of the suspects were not released. 

