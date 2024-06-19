Diving into Brule Park feasibility study

Navasota held a special meeting June 17, to discuss the upcoming feasibility study of Brule Park. City council approved a contract May 13, with Burditt Consultants, LLC for $57,750 to conduct the feasibility study which includes Navasota Municipal Pool, Navasota Center and Brule Park. Navasota Municipal Pool was designed by R.J. Brule ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!