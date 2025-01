Drake promoted to Sergeant

Navasota Police Departments promoted Andrew Drake to Sergeant Thursday, Jan. 9. Drake is a United States Army veteran serving just under 8 years. He is an experienced officer having served in law enforcement for 18 years and 7 months. Drake has been with Navasota Police Department for a year and ...

