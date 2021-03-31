Driver license, registration waiver ends April 14

The temporary waiver for driver license, vehicle title and registration requirements ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2020 will end April 14, 2021. If you have an expired driver license or registration, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) urges customers to make an appointment or renew their expired license or identification card online.

Renewing online remains a convenient option

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866- 357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions. If you schedule an appointment, you will also be notified if you are eligible to renew online.

Expanded office hours

To assist customers needing in-office DL services, designated high-volume offices are offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Scheduling an appointment

Services at driver license offices are now conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby. Please check often as availability does change.

If you are unable to make your scheduled appointment, please reschedule or cancel it ahead of time. While the department is working to serve as many customers as possible, people not showing up for their appointments continues to be a major obstacle. In December 2020, for example, approximately 31% of people (or more than 167,000 customers) were no-shows for their appointments.

The appointment system, which debuted in May 2020, is designed to provide additional convenience, reducing the time Texans wait in line. Customers can book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.

All offices offer a limited number of same-day appointments. These appointments are available on a first-come, firstserved basis. Customers who book these appointments can leave the DL office until their designated time.

Additionally, most offices also offer customers without an appointment a spot on a “standby” list. These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancelation or no-show. The number of standby appointments available is limited to ensure all customers who are placed on the list will be served by the end of the day.

To ensure a safe environment, COVID-19 protocols have been implemented at DL offices.

Three ways to renew your vehicle registration

• Visit www.TxDMV.gov/register or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

• Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.

• In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.

Reminder: Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

For information on renewing your vehicle registration in Grimes County call 936-873-4400.