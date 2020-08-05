Drug induced stabbing injures one

A Bryan woman under the influence of narcotics was arrested after stabbing one victim and running towards officers while wielding a knife.

Navasota Police Officers responded to the 100 block of West Lee Street to reports of a possibly intoxicated female walking around. Officers arrived on scene and located Angela Lamar, age 49, from Bryan walking around in a yard and talking to herself.

As officers approached Lamar, she ran toward the officers wielding a knife. Officers detained Lamar and she admitted to being under the influence of several narcotics. During the investigation officers located a 64-year old woman who stated she had been stabbed by Lamar.

Medics were dispatched, and the female victim was transported to CHI Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota with non-life-threatening injuries. Lamar was also transported to the hospital as a result of her narcotic ingestion.

Lamar was treated and released then booked into the Grimes County Jail charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. The charge was enhanced one degree to a first-degree because the crime occurred while Texas is in a state of emergency.