Drunk driver attempts to elude officers

A drunk driver, identified as 31-year old Mary Gross from Navasota, attempted to elude Navasota Police officers after crashing Sunday, Dec. 27.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on the Texas State Highway 6 northbound feeder near Hi Ho convenience store. Gross who was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra left the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the right-side of the road.

Myatt said Gross left the vehicle and went to Hi Ho attempting to elude officers. Officers determined Gross was intoxicated and she was arrested for driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor.

Officers transported Gross to CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota to be checked out. While at the hospital Myatt stated Gross fled from the hospital and was captured after a short foot pursuit. She was additionally charged with escape, a Class A misdemeanor.

Gross was transported and booked into the Grimes County Jail.