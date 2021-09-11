An Eagle has landed in Navasota

Christopher Price was presented the highest attainable honor of a Boy Scout. An Eagle Courts of Honor Ceremony was held for him Saturday, Sept. 4, at Grimes County VFW Post 4006.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable honor in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages. Eagle Scouts are presented with a medal and a badge that visibly recognizes the accomplishments of the Scout. Additional recognition can be earned through Eagle Palms, awarded for completing additional tenure, leadership, and merit badge requirements.

For his service project Price built wooden flag retirement boxes and placed them at VFW Post 4006 and in Anderson. Each year flags are properly retired with a Unserviceable Flags Ceremony.

Those who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout also become eligible, although are not required, to join the National Eagle Scout Association.

There are many notable Eagle Scouts who have accomplished great feats including the 38th President of the United States, Gerald R. Ford, the 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, the 13th and 21st U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and many more.

Several family members, friends and mentors attended the Eagle Scout Ceremony. Price thanked Troop 361 Scout Leader Benjamin Mendez. He also thanked scout leader Mr. Stackhouse who he served under when Troop 361 temporarily closed during COVID-19.

Mendez said Price has a passion for water and obtained many water-based merit-badges. “During summer and winter camps Christopher earned a variety of merit badges and I can tell you his favorite are any that have to do with water.” Mendez said he and Price bonded during training to complete a one-mile swim. “We got to spend a lot of time together during that summer camp and we had a chance to bond.”

Price attends Navasota High School where he also participates in the Kick-Start Kids martial arts program and the Navasota High School Band. He graduates in 2022.