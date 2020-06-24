Early voting begins June 29

Early voting for the 2020 Primary Runoffs begins Monday, June 29. The final day to apply to request a ballot by mail is Thursday, July 2.

If you didn’t register to vote before Monday, June 15, you have missed your opportunity to vote in the 2020 Primary Runoffs, but you still have time to register to vote before the 2020 Presidential Election in November. The final date to register is Monday, Oct. 5, and the final day to apply for a ballot by mail will be Friday, Oct. 23. To register to vote or find out if you are registered to vote visit votetexas.gov.

What’s on the ballot?

In the 2020 Primary Runoffs there is one position available on the Republican ballot and three positions available on the Democratic ballot.

On the Republican side James Lombardino and Terry Adams are competing for the Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5.

For the Democratic ballot Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar are vying for U.S. Senator. Railroad Commissioner is a race between Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.

The final position is Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7. The candidates in that race are Cheri Thomas and Tamika “Tami” Craft.”

When and where to vote?

Early Voting – Early voting dates are Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 10 at the Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street in Anderson and the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Extended early voting hours from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. will be available Tuesday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 7 at the Grimes County Courthouse and Navasota Center.

All election sites will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. No voting will occur Friday, July 3 or Saturday, July 4.

Election Day Polling Locations

Election day is Tuesday, July 14 and voting locations will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.