Early voting continues

ANDERSON — Early voting for the Nov. 5 election began Oct. 21 and continues through Friday, Nov. 1. In addition to the presidential election, there are also many local elections of interest. Early voting is available at the historic Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, in Anderson and at the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!