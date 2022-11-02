Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Early voting ends Nov. 4

November 02, 2022 - 00:00
Early voting locations – 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Anderson

• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota

Election Day Nov. 8 

Election Day Locations 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Anderson

• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota

• Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St., Iola

• Progressive Center, 615 W. Virginia St., Navasota

• Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Ln., Plantersville

• Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362, Navasota

• Bedias Community Center, 3652 Main St., Bedias

• Richards VFD, 11136 FM 149 E., Richards

• Keith Community Center, 8808 CR 172, Iola

• Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 FM 1774, Todd Mission

*Grimes County voters may vote at any location

 

Early Voter Turnout through Oct. 31

• Total in-person: 2,697

• Grimes County Courthouse: 1,513

• Navasota Center: 1,184

 

For more information and sample ballots

www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/Elections.

 

 

