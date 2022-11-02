1 minute
Early voting ends Nov. 4
Early voting locations – 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Anderson
• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota
Election Day Nov. 8
Election Day Locations 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Anderson
• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota
• Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St., Iola
• Progressive Center, 615 W. Virginia St., Navasota
• Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Ln., Plantersville
• Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362, Navasota
• Bedias Community Center, 3652 Main St., Bedias
• Richards VFD, 11136 FM 149 E., Richards
• Keith Community Center, 8808 CR 172, Iola
• Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 FM 1774, Todd Mission
*Grimes County voters may vote at any location
Early Voter Turnout through Oct. 31
• Total in-person: 2,697
• Grimes County Courthouse: 1,513
• Navasota Center: 1,184
For more information and sample ballots
www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/Elections.