A/S Education Foundation Dinner

Navasota Livestock Auction auctioneer Greg Goudeau brought in $15,000-plus for the Anderson-Shiro Education Foundation Saturday, Oct. 16. Among the more than two dozen auction items up for grabs were a metal Nativity, Texans tickets, a Crawfish Boil for 20, and four live oak trees. Anderson-Shiro students contributed to the cause with a steel framed glider swing made by the ASHS Ag Department and four separate pieces of artwork donated by the ASHS Art Class. Music provided by Bill Mock made for a pleasant evening. Examiner photos by Connie Clements