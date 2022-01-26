Edwards joins team at Granite Media Partners Inc.

TAYLOR — Granite Media Partners Inc. has named veteran journalist Thomas Edwards as executive editor to round out its management team, announced CEO Daniel Philhower.

Edwards joined the company Jan. 3, Philhower said. Granite Media Partners Inc. operates 10 non-daily newspapers and a printing press.

“We are honored to have Thomas join our Granite family of community newspapers,” Philhower said. “Together with Thomas’ vast experience, we look forward to elevating our editorial products in 2022 and better serve our communities and our readers.”

Edwards said he is delighted to be a part of Granite’s growth.

“Granite Media Partners is a company with a solid reputation for journalistic excellence,” Edwards said. “I look forward to providing mentorship, guidance and training to the editorial staffs at Granite’s various publications.”

A self-described “military brat,” he started his professional journalism career at age 19 working for a mid-size daily in central Louisiana.

Edwards’ work experience includes serving as editor of LOCAL Community News in San Antonio; editor of the River Cities Daily Tribune and The Picayune in Marble Falls; editor and police reporter at the San Antonio Express-News; editor of Prime Time Newspapers Inc.; a general-assignment reporter at the Alexandria, La., Daily Town Talk; and a former co-host of the “Crime Show” on KTSA radio.

He also has several awards to his credit, including honors from the Texas Press Association, the Louisiana Press Association, the Texas Community Newspaper Association and Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.

He lives with his wife on a 6-acre horse farm near Bastrop.

The Navasota Examiner is one of the newspapers under Granite Media Partners. “Granite Media Partners provides us with unlimited resources to ensure we are able to successfully operate a community newspaper that is beneficial to subscribers and also profitable,” explained Matthew Ybarra, managing editor of the Navasota Examiner. “I look forward to the plethora of knowledge Thomas can provide to Granite Media Partners as a whole.”

Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino believes hiring locally is an asset to community newspapers. “We hire staff that are invested into our community, but may not have vast newspaper experience,” explained Cosino. “Granite Media Partners (GMP) offers employee training, are there to answer our phone calls and emails and are available anytime we need them.

GMP assembled an executive management team that is highly-experienced and knowledgeable and always available if we need anything.”

Edwards said he has one rule for reporters, “leave your baggage at the door. I explain to them, no reader cares what your personal feelings are about the story you’re covering. You are a daily historian, a conduit for facts, and an eyewitness for the rest of the community. Nothing more. Don’t act exalted; climb down from the ivory tower. Get in touch with your audience and stay connected; never talk down to them.”

He said if something doesn’t seem right, then investigate. But, don’t invent the news. “These principles have served me well during an almost 40-year newspaper career, mostly spent covering — and gaining the trust of — law enforcement and the military; not exactly bosom buddies to the press,” explained Edwards.