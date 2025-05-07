Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Elderly woman rescued from flood water

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
May 07, 2025 - 15:28
News
A 94–year–old Iola woman was rescued safely from flood water on FM 244 Wednesday, May 7, before lunch.

 

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the woman drove past traffic barricades on her way to Navasota to purchase groceries. The woman’s vehicle was almost completely submerged in water, so she called 9–1–1.

 

First responders safely escorted the woman to safety, but the vehicle was unable to be recovered because of swift water. She was uninjured but reportedly upset that her personal belongings including her phone were not able to be retrieved from the vehicle.

