Electric Lane home a total loss

ANDERSON – The cause of a fire that burned a single-family home on Electric Lane in Anderson Tuesday afternoon has not been determined.

Anderson Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Kimich said his department was dispatched July 18, at 1:15 p.m. and requested assistance from Navasota Fire Department.

Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski said his department arrived on scene at 1:36 p.m. and the home was engulfed in heavy fire and fully collapsed. Multiple agencies assisted and the fire was extinguished by 3:20 p.m.

Fire departments proactively worked to protect surrounding structures and property. A small grass fire started from the house fire but was quickly extinguished.

No one was in the home when the fire started, and there were no injuries to first responders. Assisting agencies include Iola VFD, St. Joseph EMS, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Grimes County Pct. 2 Constables Office.