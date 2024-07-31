'Emergency medical dispatch' saves rural lives

Grimes County resident Eddie Eppler had the opportunity to do what many emergency medical service recipients don’t get to do – actually meet and thank the professionals who saved their lives! Eddie, his wife Margaret, sons Wayne and Joey and daughter Angie Eppler Imhoff were at St. Joseph Health- College Station,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!