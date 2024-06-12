Engineer seeks changes to weight limits, building codes June 12, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News Following a public hearing on June 5 with two residents speaking in favor, Grimes County commissioners approved revisions to weights and limits for vehicles operating on county roads and requiring a permit for vehicles which exceed the weight limit. Speaking during the Regular Meeting which followed, County Engineer Jon Steiber said,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!