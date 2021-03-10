Escaped cattle cause accidents

Approximately 100 head of cattle escaped from Navasota Livestock Auction property resulting in two collisions Monday, March 8.

According to Department of Public Safety Corporal Jason Dominguez, at approximately 1:21 a.m. the cattle entered Texas State Highway 90 near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 3455.

A 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Glenn Cook of Wharton was traveling northbound on Texas State Highway 90 and struck the group of cows. The truck came to rest on the shoulder and was undriveable. There were no injuries to the driver.

A short time later, a 2006 Toyota Corolla, driven by Thomas Aiken of Anderson, traveling southbound on Hwy. 90 also struck the cattle. The Toyota left the roadway and ended in a drainage ditch near a culvert. Aiken was not injured but a female front seat passenger was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Joseph Grimes Hospital for possible injuries.

Dominguez stated five cows were deceased on scene, but several others were injured. The remainder of the cattle were located and removed from the roadway by Navasota Livestock Auction employees.

Navasota Livestock Auction owner Greg Goudeau stated employees left the auction barn at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and the cattle were reported being out after 1 a.m. Monday, March 8. Goudeau said they are investigating to see how the cattle were able to escape.

Dominguez said no citations were issued in the incident.