ESD No. 1, a bellwether for growth?

Grimes County Emergency Service District No. 1 in Iola is the county’s only ESD. An ESD is a political subdivision which can impose property and sales and use taxes to provide emergency medical, ambulance, rural fire prevention and control services. Since Grimes County continues to be a mecca for developers and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!