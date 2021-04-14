Everything Navasota at your fingertips

Taking care of business just got a little easier for Navasota residents, thanks to the new Navigate Navasota app created by the City of Navasota! The app which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play will allow residents to submit requests, correspond directly with City staff and stay on top of Navasota social events while on-the-go. The app is also developer-friendly with a link to the Development Services portal and information about how to do business in Navasota.

Everything Navasota

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks said, “The idea behind it is to be able to connect citizens with everything Navasota and be able to have a method of communication back and forth with staff.”

Through the Navigate Navasota portal, users may apply for permits, access the City’s Code of Ordinances, or report street repair or code enforcement issues and attach photos.

Brooks said, “The request goes directly to the staff member who handles those things.”

She continued, “As we’re rolling it out, we’re adapting it as we go so there’s a lot of new features that will be added. When you download it, it does require you to create an account with your email address and password. That’s so staff can communicate back and forth with you. When staff communicate back and forth, or have questions or the request is completed, there will be a push notification.”

One such feature in the works is a mass notification about upcoming city council or board and commission meetings.

Linked in, Navasota style

Navigate Navasota allows users to stay current on local activities through links to Visit Navasota, Navasota Grimes Chamber of Commerce, Navasota ISD as well as connect to Facebook and Instagram, and be ahead of the crowd through the 2022 Texas Birthday Bash link.

While Navigate Navasota puts the City of Navasota literally at your fingertips, there are some exceptions.

Brooks said, “We’re still urging residents to contact dispatch and go through the police department for police or crime-related activity. If there is a gas leak, there is an emergency number listed.”

According to Brooks, “We’re trying to find as many ways as possible to communicate with everybody.”