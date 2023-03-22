Explore marketing and advertising Navasota Grimes County Chamber Lunch-N-Learn

Learn how to take your business to the next level through marketing and advertising.

At the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Lunch-N-Learn series March 29, The Examiner will provide an in-depth look at how to grow your business through marketing and advertising.

Examiner staff will guide you through how to reach your targeted audience. Learn how to create marketing budgets, advertise through social media, digest analytics, obtain and maintain growth.

The Advertising and Marketing Lunch-N-Learn is noon to 1 p.m. at the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota. Purchase tickets at www.navasotagrimeschamber.com or call 936-825-6600.