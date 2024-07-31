Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Exploring I–14 Central Texas Corridor

July 31, 2024 - 00:00
TxDOT hosted their second round of open house meetings at the Grimes County Expo Center July 18 to introduce potential routes for the proposed I–14 Central Texas Corridor, connecting Texas to Louisiana. The route could impact Grimes County. According to information provided by TxDOT, I–14 is needed because existing US 190 ...

