Exploring I–14 Central Texas Corridor

TxDOT hosted their second round of open house meetings at the Grimes County Expo Center July 18 to introduce potential routes for the proposed I–14 Central Texas Corridor, connecting Texas to Louisiana. The route could impact Grimes County. According to information provided by TxDOT, I–14 is needed because existing US 190 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!