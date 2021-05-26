Facebook seller robbed at gunpoint

Navasota Police have an active warrant for Donquarius Jessie, 18, from Navasota for an aggravated robbery that occurred Tuesday, May 4.

According to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sauls Street at approximately 8:25 p.m. Myatt stated the victim was from Magnolia and was there to sell a motorcycle that she listed on Facebook Marketplace. The victim stated Jessie arranged to meet on Sauls Street for the transaction.

When the victim arrived, Jessie allegedly pulled a gun and demanded the victim leave. During the incident Jessie fired several rounds then stole the motorcycle and drove away. Myatt said no one was struck or injured from the gunfire.

Navasota Police Investigators identified Jessie as the suspect and a first-degree felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jessie is currently awaiting trial for a Christmas Eve shooting that occurred Dec. 24, 2019 at Magnolia Plaza Apartments, on the 700 block of Doris Street. In that incident he was accused of shooting Brian Moore, 25, in the head and Arnesha Gunniels, 23, in the stomach. Both victims were from Navasota.

The investigation into the aggravated robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6124 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.