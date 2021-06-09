Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Zydeco and Blues Dance June 19
Next article
Shaw crowned 2021 Fair Queen

Fair association seeks new county contract

Posted in:
News
At the Wednesday, June 2, meeting of the Grimes County Commissioners Court, commissioners hammered out a new lease agreement between the County and the Grimes County Fair Association (GCFA).

At the Wednesday, June 2, meeting of the Grimes County Commissioners Court, commissioners hammered out a new lease agreement between the County and the Grimes County Fair Association (GCFA). Pct. 4 Commissioner Phillip Cox moved that the court approve an agreement with a 15-year term and a financial commitment of $5,000 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021