Feeding the flock

ANDERSON – Despite the recent COVID-19 pandemic that is spreading across the world, Anderson Food Pantry (AFB) continues to feed the flock.

AFB, located at 367 Fanthorp Street in Anderson, is currently distributing food the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. till noon, to families in need. On Thursday April 2, they provided food for approximately 245 families. Food distributed include a variety of can goods, fresh produce, eggs, bread etc. They also loaded an Anderson-Shiro CISD van with food to be delivered to 20 families within the school district.

Renee Fredwood, AFP Administrator, stated they have seen a rise in the amount of families they serve and have a lot of new families since COVID-19 has begun impacting the economy locally. While some pantries or food banks are not accepting new families, that is not the case at AFP. “We are always accepting new families,” said Fredwood.

Fredwood said they want to ensure they can continue to help families in need. “Donations are always appreciated, and monetary donations are always a great way to donate.” Fredwood stated they are able to purchase food from the Brazos Food Bank at a great rate which allows them to really make a dollar stretch to provide for families.

Although monetary donations are encouraged, AFP accepts food donations as well. Some of the dry goods the pantry is generally in need of are peanut butter, cereal, beans, pancake mix etc.

For more information on how to donate visit www.andersonbaptistchurch.org, call 936-873-5005 or email thepantry@andersonbaptistchurch.org.