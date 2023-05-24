Felon returns to prison

ANDERSON – With the jury assembled, a repeat offender accepted a plea agreement that will return him to prison for a 10-year sentence.

Jockeith Donielle Goree, age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1-4 grams. On Oct. 18, 2019 law enforcement and medical personnel responded to a single-vehicle accident on Texas Business 6 south of Navasota. Goree, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was observed by medics running in an erratic manner on the highway.

When officers arrived Goree was in the ambulance being treated. He exhibited signs of being under the influence of a narcotic and also provided conflicting accounts of factors leading up to the crash. Officers searched the vehicle and found various illegal narcotics including cocaine.

“The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office will continue to send convicted felons to prison who sell or possess cocaine and other felony level illegal narcotics in Grimes County,” stated Assistant District Attorney Tammy Thomas.

Goree was previously sentenced to 3-years in prison in 2005 for a Delivery of a Controlled Substance offense in Grimes County.