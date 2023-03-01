Fifty Seven Bloom Co. earns coveted award

Fifty Seven Bloom Co., led by owner and passionate designer, Mary Beth Wesley, was announced as a winner at the 15th Annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards Feb. 21.

The accolade represents the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a trusted wedding vendor marketplace.

Fifty Seven Bloom Co. is an accomplished florist for weddings and private functions. Specializing in custom floral arrangements and tailored services, this bloom expert can craft your desired display with ease. Striving to exceed your wildest dreams, this professional looks forward to being a part of your special day. You can find a variety of romantic, classic, and eclectic arrangements.

These arrangements may include wedding bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, crowns, petals, and more. This designer can also help you design and decorate your event venue with custom aisle decor, altar decor, centerpieces, and chuppah decor. Each item may be delivered and set up with plenty of time to spare.

To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to florists and photographers—to find the most, and highest-rated vendors of the year. The winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.

Fifty Seven Bloom Co. is honored to be one of the top vendors in Flowers in Anderson on WeddingWire. For more information about Fifty Seven Bloom Co., please visit WeddingWire.

To learn more about the Couples' Choice Awards®, visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couple’s Choice Awards® are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 20 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry.

Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

