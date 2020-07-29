Finally saying farewell to NHS Class of 2020

It has been a long rocky road, but Navasota finally bid farewell to the class of 2020 with four graduations spreading over three days, Thursday, July 23, Friday, July 24 and two on Saturday, July 25. The community rallied around the graduates who dawned facemasks, practiced social distancing and watched the Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches on the new jumbo screen at Rattler Stadium. View more graduation photos on page 2. Examiner photos by Erica Grifaldo and Mya Rodriguez