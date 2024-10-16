Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Firefighters battle Navasota Ag Shop blaze

October 16, 2024 - 00:00
News
A Thursday night fire in the Navasota High School Ag Shop has temporarily displaced students. Navasota Firefighters were dispatched to Navasota High School around 10 p.m., Oct. 13. A custodian working at the school reportedly spotted the fire and called 9–1–1. Firefighters arrived to find an active fire in the Ag ...

