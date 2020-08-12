First Responder Appreciation Parade

First responders go above and beyond the call of duty to serve the community often risking their lives on the frontlines battling crime, natural disasters, fire, sickness and more. The community will have the opportunity to pay tribute to first responders at the First Responders Appreciation Parade in Navasota Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Leading the parade as Grand Marshalls are Chase Cormier, a Houston Police Department helicopter pilot crash victim and Ronny Cortez, a Houston Police Department officer who was shot five times in the line of duty.

The parade honoring all first responders will begin at the Grimes County Fairgrounds and travel through town down Washington Avenue and end at Navasota River Halls where the BBQ Baptist Ministry will provide First Responders with food. Parade participants will line up from 8 a.m. till 9 a.m. and departure will be at 9:30 a.m. sharp.

All law enforcement agencies, fire departments, Emergency Management Services and tow trucks from all over are invited to participate. Citizens are encouraged to line the streets of the parade route wearing blue and black and witness the “ocean of first responders” that will be in attendance. The parade route spans several miles allowing plenty of space for the community to social-distance.

Businesses are also encouraged to set up along the parade route to show their support for first responders.

The parade is proudly hosted by Charlie Diggs of Charlie Diggs Entertainment and Promotions, along with The Examiner Newspaper, Grimes County True Blue Foundation and Helping Hands of Grimes County. Plans are to make the First Responders Appreciation Parade an annual event.