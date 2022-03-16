First Responder of the Year Lt. Mize receives a hero’s salute

HOUSTON – As he loaded onto the wagon and horses pulled him across the arena to the stage of the largest rodeo in the world, the realization of being honored as First Responder of the Year was finally setting-in for Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize.

Mize, who also serves as an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm (ATF) task force officer, was nominated for First Responder of the Year by one of his ATF group supervisors for his response in the shooting of Department of Public Safety Trooper Juan Tovar, on Apr. 8, 2021.

ATF agents and task force officers responded to assist Bryan Police Department with the pursuit of an active shooter, Larry Bollin, that shot five people at Kent Moore Cabinets, killing one. Trooper Tovar went to the shooter’s residence in Iola and spotted his vehicle in the driveway. The suspect fled and fired a shot that struck Tovar in the eye.

Mize heard the terrifying call over the radio. “The worst feeling for any police officer is hearing ‘officer down’ or ‘officer has been shot,’” explained Mize. “All I could think of was for myself and other officers to get to the scene as fast and safely as possible.” Mize was one of the first officers on scene.

Trooper Jason Dominguez was first on scene and began medical treatment on Trooper Tovar. After arriving on scene and a security perimeter was in place, Mize began tending to the injured trooper as well. “Seeing a fellow officer shot and bleeding, my mindset was to get him to medical help as soon as possible.” They placed Tovar into Mize’s patrol unit and drove him to Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel. “While waiting for air-medics, we just wanted to keep Trooper Tovar talking and alert, saying anything possible to keep his mind off the injury,” said Mize. “You can’t describe the feeling that goes through your mind - for most officers it is natural to run into a scene and assist, get your fellow officer to safety as quickly as possible.” The quick response of Mize may have saved Tovar’s life.

Bollin was later arrested without further incident.

Mize was extremely ill when he received the call that Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was recognizing him as First Responder of the Year. “When I received the call from my ATF supervisor, I was shocked but honestly it didn’t sink in right away because of being extremely sick. After I re-cooped, I started getting several calls from the Rodeo, then the honor of receiving this award set in.”

Having worked for Navasota Police Department for 16 years, Mize was honored to represent Navasota on the main-stage alongside many great officers. “I don’t do this job for awards or recognitions, because we are all a team,” explained Mize. “I think on April 8, 2021 all officers assisting deserved an award.”

Humbled, Mize gazed into the crowd, embracing the moment. “Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is an incredible experience from the stands but being part of an awards ceremony, riding a wagon in the grand entry, and standing on the performers stage in front of the crowd is totally different,” he explained. “All you can hear from the stage are the cheers and applause from the crowd that were honoring all the first responders, which makes you feel good. You can feel the support of being in this profession. It was a great honor to represent Navasota at the world’s largest Rodeo.”

“Lieutenant Mike Mize was the first police officer I hired 16 years ago when I took over Navasota Police Department,” said Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt. “I have had the privilege of watching him become an exceptional officer. I am very proud of him, and this award was well deserved. Congratulations Mize!”

Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks also said the award was well-deserved. “This award is well deserving to a law en forcement officer such as Lt. Mize. In the face of adversity, his quick actions to save a life, especially one of a fellow law enforcement officer, exemplifies his character. I am glad to have Lt. Mize as a valuable part of our team in Navasota and to know that he has the back of our men and women in blue.”

Mize said he wants to continue serving the Navasota community. “I have made Navasota my home, and I plan to continue serving the citizens of Navasota for many years to come and continue to represent Navasota Police Department the best I can.”