Fleeing motorcyclist killed during pursuit

A Houston man was killed while trying to flee Navasota Police on his motorcycle Wednesday night, July 30. Police say they were attempting to pull him over for not having a visible license plate.

Around 7:40 p.m. a Navasota Police Officer attempted to stop motorcyclist driving a 2004 Harley Davidson, who was traveling northbound on Texas 6. The driver fled at a high rate of speed then exited at the FM 2154 service road.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz said the motorcyclist went into the grassy ditch and lost control of the vehicle crashing into the property fence.

The driver, Christopher Mcmurtry, 42 of Houston, was air lifted to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.