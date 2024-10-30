A flight into royalty

Anderson–Shiro High School crowned the 2024 Homecoming King, Tome Rivera, and Homecoming Queen, Jesse Busa, Oct. 25 during halftime of the game against the Kountze Lions. They were crowned by 2023 Homecoming King and Queen, Jordan Coronado and Taylor Howell. The Owls won the game decisively, 33–14. ...

