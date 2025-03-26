Flores charged with assaulting police

A Navasota Police Officer and the suspect accused of assaulting him were treated at a local hospital Wednesday evening, March 25.

Around 8:15 p.m., Navasota Police were dispatched to a physical disturbance at the 1800 block of Austiana Court. The caller told dispatchers the suspect fled in a white, Dodge Charger.

An NPD Officer spotted the vehicle leaving the scene and attempted a traffic stop but the driver reportedly refused to comply and continued to flee.

While the officer was in pursuit, another officer arrived at the Austiana Court residence where multiple people said they were assaulted by Artillis Flores, age 41.

The pursuit ended at the 1000 block of Cleveland Street. Flores exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Additional NPD Officers and a Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene and attempted to detain Flores. He was eventually taken into custody after a physical altercation inside the residence.

Flores and an NPD Officer were treated at a local hospital for non–life threating injuries. Flores was transported to Grimes County Jail and charged with four counts of assault on a family member, Class A misdemeanors; Assault on a Peace Officer, a second–degree felony; Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, a third–degree felony; two counts of Resisting Arrest, Class A misdemeanors and Evading Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Flores remains in the Grimes County Jail on bonds totaling $51,000.