Flushing the rumors

IOLA – Despite delays, rumors and ridicule, the City of Iola is continuing to move forward with a Wastewater Treatment Facility, however progress has been like treading through sludge.

Iola Mayor Christina Stover used Facebook as a platform to debunk rumors and speculation that have surfaced on social media, accusing The City of Iola of squandering when it comes to the Wastewater Treatment Facility and questioning where the first round of grant money, approximately $1.8 million, that was received Dec. 2020 has gone.

“Grants are not put into city bank accounts,” explained Stover. “They are put into an escrow account that is closely monitored by the State of Texas. None of the money is released for payment in any phase of the project until all i’s are dotted, and t’s crossed. The State is in charge of the money and the funds are not available for use by The City on any other project.”

Stover shared her frustration with The Examiner stating there is a lot of misinformation being circulated.

“The best way to receive accurate information is to attend council meetings or speak to a council member.” Council meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Iola Community Center. She said public comments are always welcome and encouraged.

Overview of Iola Wastewater Treatment Facility

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $11,000,800 in multi-year financing, consisting of a $3,926,000 zero-interest loan and $7,074,800 in loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), to the City of Iola. The City of Iola will use the assistance to finance planning, acquisition, design, and construction costs associated with a new wastewater system.

This is the first time the City of Iola will be able to provide wastewater service to residences and businesses within the community. The project includes a new wastewater treatment plant, lift stations, and collection system, as well as an asset management plan.

From the beginning, Stover was advised obtaining funds to construct a Wastewater Treatment Facility would be a lengthy process. She was told it would be at least 10-years and that timeframe has been exceeded by several years. “I asked TDWB if they have ever seen the process take as long as it is taking in Iola. They assured me there were some facilities in west Texas that took substantially longer to construct.”

The site of the City of Iola’s Wastewater Treatment Facility is a 13.6-acre tract located behind Padrons Grocery. Stover said there will be plenty of room for the wastewater facility and will also allow room for future construction of a city hall facility.

Stover is hopeful construction will begin within a year.

New website launch Relaying information has had its struggles, but Stover believes the new, more user-friendly website that was launched last week will be a great resource. “We have been working on the city website for a while, because there are a lot of regulations we have to be follow to make sure the website is up to par for The State,” explained Stover.

Stover said the new website, cityofi ola.myruralwater.com, is easier to upload and customize. There you will find council meeting information including agendas and minutes, important news and notices and other valuable information. Residents can also register for emergency alerts.

“This website will help us distribute information more efficiently to the public,” said Stover. “There is a lot the city secretary is able to update on the website, and customer support is readily available if we need help with the website.”