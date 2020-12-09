Former Iola athlete dies in crash

IOLA – Hayden Martinez, 30, from Iola, lost his life in an automobile accident early Sunday morning, Dec. 6.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Stephen Woodard stated at approximately 4 a.m. Hector Arzola-Gonzalez, 23 from Iola, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Farm to Market Road 39 near Iola.

Arzola had three passengers in the vehicle with him. Woodard said Arzola attempted to pass a vehicle that was in front of him and entered the southbound lane of FM 39. The truck left the roadway and entered a ditch on the southbound side of the road and vaulted over a private driveway overturning multiple times.

According to Woodard, Martinez who was riding in the rear passenger side of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

The other two passengers were Trent Sorsby, 21, from Anderson and Christopher Holmes, 20, from Iola. Sorsby, Holmes and Arzola were all transported to CHI St. Joseph hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There was just one vehicle involved but there were so many different people involved and lives were changed,” said Woodard.

During the investigation Woodard stated evidence revealed that Arzola consumed alcohol. Woodard said no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

Martinez was a 2015 graduate of Iola High School where he was a multisport star athlete.