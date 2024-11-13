Former Manor Apartment manager arrested

The former manager at Manor Apartments in Navasota who was the focus of multiple complaints at a Navasota City Council meeting, was arrested Nov. 4, on two felony offenses. Several residents spoke during public comments at the June 10 council meeting making multiple allegations against the apartment complex and the apartment ...

