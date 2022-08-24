BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Sugarland man Monday afternoon, Aug. 22.

DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary report at approximately 3:05 p.m., a 2022 Dodge Charger, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Toyota Tacoma were traveling northbound on Texas State Highway 6 near Farm-to-Market Road 2154. A 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound.

The Jeep attempted to change lanes, striking the Dodge and the Tacoma which caused the Dodge to cross the center median into the northbound lane and crash into the Corolla head-on. The driver of the Corolla, Wenjun Li, age 53, was pronounced deceased on scene by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenney Elliot. The driver of the Charger, Jesus Sic, 21 of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health and was treated for his injuries. The drivers of the Jeep and Tacoma were not injured.

The investigation is