Free meals for Richards ISD students

Special To The Examiner
Posted in:
News

RICHARDS - Richards Independent School District announced its policy that this school year healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.

Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year. Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

For more information contact Richards ISD, 936-851-2364.

