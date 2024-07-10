Free telehealth visits in schools help student mental health

In Texas, 71% of youth with mental health issues will go untreated. In Grimes County, school districts are actively trying to lower that percentage by working with programs that provide free virtual mental health counseling and other resources. Mental health issues were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!