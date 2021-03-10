GA-34 hot topic in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order (GA-34) Tuesday, March 2, lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100%.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” said Governor Abbott. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100%. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”

This executive order effective Wednesday, March 10, rescinds most of the Governor’s earlier executive orders related to COVID-19. Abbott’s order allows businesses the freedom to choose if they will enforce masks and the public to decide whether to wear them or not.

Grimes County Schools continue masking

Texas Educational Agency announced masks are still required in Texas public schools unless local school boards decide to make them optional.

Navasota ISD, Anderson-Shiro CISD and Iola ISD each stated they will continue to wear mask through the remainder of the school year. Richards ISD is conducting a mask survey for students and faculty but haven’t released an official decision.

The following is an excerpt from a press release issued by Navasota ISD. “TEA guidelines require contact tracing when a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The mask requirement has contributed to low numbers of transmission and the number of students and staff needing to be sent home to quarantine, due to close contact. If the mask requirement is removed in classrooms, there is a high probability the number of students and staff needing to quarantine may increase at a rapid rate. Keeping current mask practices in place will allow us to keep students and staff on campus when COVID-19 cases do arise.”

Anderson-Shiro and Iola released similar statements regarding the effectiveness wearing masks has shown to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

Anderson-Shiro stated on their website beginning March 10, they “will not require masks to be worn outside during recess, outdoor PE or athletics, outdoor classroom activities where social distancing is sustainable, and other outdoor events hosted by ASCISD. These are the ONLY current exceptions to the requirement to wear a face-covering while at school. ASCISD will reserve the right to reverse these exceptions if necessary to continue to keep our students safe and healthy.”

Iola ISD Superintendent Scott Martindale said Iola is looking at spring events to determine if they can resume activities and return to as normal as possible.

Grimes County Jail

Grimes County Sheriff Donald G. Sowell said the jail has been fortunate not to have any COVID-19 cases due to tight restriction the jail has followed for the past year. “I am not changing anything at this time at the jail and will continue with no visitations as we have for the past year,” explained Sowell.

“I and my staff will continually evaluate and monitor the situation before we return to normal operations we previously operated under,” said Sowell. “We are also continuing to keep in touch with the Texas Commission of Jail Standards regarding Governor Abbott’s order as to how it will affect the jails in Texas under their authority.”

TDCJ

Beginning Monday, March 15, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will resume in-person visitation at all units statewide.

On March 13, 2020, TDCJ suspended visitation after a disaster declaration was issued by Governor Greg Abbott. TDCJ posted on their website, “Through an aggressive testing campaign and strong mitigation efforts, the agency has seen a significant reduction of coronavirus cases in the inmate population and is prepared to begin allowing limited visitation.” Visitation guidelines are posted at tdcj.texas.gov.

County requirements

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III stated each elected official has the authority to have their employees continue wearing masks. They may also request visitors/ citizens to wear masks, but it is the individual’s choice.

“After discussion with Commissioner Phillip Cox, we have both agreed to allow events at the Expo Center and Fairgrounds to resume normal bookings at pre COVID-19 levels,” explained Fauth. “Event coordinators can request guest to wear a mask and continue other safety protocols including social distancing and washing of hands regularly.”

Community feedback

The Governor’s order has been a major topic of discussion in Texas with opinions varying more than Texas weather.

Some of the community voiced their opinions on The Examiner Facebook page.

“I feel that lifting the mask mandate at this time is premature. COVID hospitalization numbers are not low enough and immunization numbers are not high enough. It is irresponsible and playing political games with people’s lives,” - Kimberli Reynolds.

“I am glad the Governor opened businesses up 100%. Wear a mask if you want. It should have been optional from the start,” - Jan Roseman.

“Sanitizing your hands probably helps more than the mask unless someone sneezes directly in your face. Just think of everything that you touch that someone with the corona has touched before you, money, gas pump handles, door handles, counters in businesses and so on,” – Don Jarvis.

“As adults we know the risk of not doing things. If you want to avoid risk of sickness, then do what you do to protect yourself. If you don’t care, then you own that risk too,” - Stacey Watson Friedrich.

Governor Abbott added that the announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. “Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”