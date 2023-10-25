Gang member sentenced to 18 years

ANDERSON A confirmed gang member, 34-yearold Jarieth Menchaca, pled guilty Oct. 10, to Possession of Marijuana and Money Laundering and was sentenced to 18-years in prison.

Navasota Police Officer Logan Peck observed Menchaca speeding on the northbound side of Texas 6 Sept. 12, 2020. He pulled the vehicle over and conducted a probable cause search. During the search a trash bag was located in the backseat. Inside the bag was 11 bags of marijuana with a combined weight just over 10 pounds. A backpack also inside the vehicle had another bag of marijuana and $14,000 in cash. Manchaca was arrested for possession. The State seized the proceeds and filed a forfeiture suit against Menchaca.

In Dec. 2020, while out on bond, Menchaca was arrested in Brazos County for another third-degree felony Possession of Marijuana case. The offense occurred in a drug-free zone. Menchaca was charged with Aggravated Assault in Feb. 2023 for breaking the back of his victim.

Just prior to jury selection, Menchaca pled guilty before visiting Judge J.D. Langley. Due to a previous conviction, Menchaca faced an enhanced punishment range. He was sentenced to 18 years.

“Jarieth Menchaca is a confirmed gang member who participates in distributing illegal narcotics in the Brazos Valley,” said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender. “He made a serious error in judgement when he decided to bring his drug business to Grimes County. Now, he will pay for his decision. The seized proceeds from this case will be used for equipment and training that will benefit our local law enforcement agencies.”

Menchaca was taken into custody in the courtroom and remains in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.