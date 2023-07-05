Gary Spivey talks about Francine's Country Pavilion, a Promising Venue for Music, Weddings, and More

IOLA – In an exclusive interview, Gary Spivey, the visionary behind Francine’s Country Pavilion, shared insights into the motivation behind the venue and its exciting plans for the future.

With a passion for music and concerts, Spivey expressed his desire to create a space that celebrates live performances and brings people together. Francine’s Country Pavilion aims to be more than just a concert venue, with plans to expand into hosting weddings and a wide range of events.

When asked about the inspiration for the name, Spivey explained, “My wife’s name is Francis, and my daughter gave her that nickname when she was about 15 years old— she called her Francine. And so, that’s how we came up with the name for Francine’s Country Pavilion.”

Spivey’s love for music and observation of the growing popularity of venues nationwide spurred him to embark on this venture. He stated, “I’ve always loved music. I love going to concerts. I go to many concerts, visiting different music acts everywhere. I saw that venues are an upand- coming trend, with people flocking to them. It offers a quaint yet spacious atmosphere where you can get close to the stars or musicians and have a delightful time.”

While Francine’s Country Pavilion will initially focus on hosting concerts to introduce the community to the venue, Spivey emphasized their expansion plans. “We want to be all-inclusive; our main focus will be weddings starting next year. This year, we’re hosting concerts to attract people and familiarize them with what we offer,” he explained. The venue has an exciting lineup of upcoming concerts, including performances by CMT stars and various bands every Friday and Saturday night.

In addition to concerts and weddings, Spivey expressed their intention to venture into dinner theaters and other creative events. “We want to offer dinner theaters with live plays, utilizing our big stage and serving dinner simultaneously. We aim to be as creative as possible and cater to the community’s interests,” he elaborated.

With its 11,000 square feet of open space, Francine’s Country Pavilion boasts picnic tables, ceiling fans, and breathtaking sunset views. Spivey remarked, “The venue is situated on a hill, ensuring a constant breeze and a stunning sunset experience that women especially adore. We have ensured comfort, such as spray foam insulation and solar guard protection against UV rays.”

Regarding hosting weddings, Francine’s Country Pavilion aims to be a one-stop shop, providing a wide range of services through preferred vendors. Spivey emphasized the affordability of hosting weddings at the venue, stating, “Our prices will be very competitive. We want to make it accessible for everyone, especially those who can’t afford higher-priced venues. Our focus will be on Saturday weddings, starting at $6,500, with discounts available for Friday or Sunday events.”

Francine’s Country Pavilion is set to become a vibrant hub of entertainment and celebration in Iola with the promise of exceptional concerts, stunning weddings, and unique events.